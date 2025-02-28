Women Only Make Up 14% Of India's Gaming Workforce: Report

A report by the All India Game Developers Forum (AIGDF), Coral Recruit, and M-League reveals that women represent just 12-14% of India's gaming workforce, despite making up 44% of the gaming audience. Their presence is even more limited in technical roles, accounting for only 6-9%, and in leadership positions, where female participation is under 10%.

Commenting on the findings, Soumya AK of AIGDF emphasised the importance of diversity in the gaming sector. “The Indian gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, yet it continues to be male-dominated. Addressing gender disparity is not just about fairness—it is essential for innovation. Diverse teams bring unique perspectives, improve storytelling, and help create games that resonate with a wider audience."

Also Read | "Maha Kumbh Of Records": This 45-Day Festival Of Faith Set Multiple Guinness World Records

She adds, "The industry has an opportunity—and a responsibility—to ensure that women are not just participants but key contributors in shaping the future of gaming in India. By creating structured mentorship programmes, enforcing fair hiring policies, and celebrating the achievements of women in gaming, we can pave the way for a more diverse and dynamic industry.”

Also Read | 6 Major Changes Starting March 1, 2025 That Will Impact You Financially

The report suggests addressing this gender disparity by promoting stronger STEM education, implementing inclusive hiring practices, and offering mentorship and leadership training. It also highlights the business benefits of gender diversity, pointing out that companies with diverse teams tend to perform better both financially and strategically.