'Amazon Wale Bhaiyya' vs Canada Post: Indian Woman's Viral Post

Dr Selene Khosla shared her experience of trying to return an Amazon parcel in Canada

A video in which an Indian woman showed the difference between Amazon's return policies in India and Canada has gone viral. In her clip titled 'Amazon India vs Canada', Dr Selene Khosla shared the "culture shock" she experienced while trying to return an Amazon parcel in Canada.

"Huge respect for each and every delivery associate in India who makes this possible, even in extreme temperatures," read the post with the video.

She said the process in Canada required customers to pack the product, print a return label, and take the package to the post office.

Ms Khosla compared this with her experiences in India, where she praised Amazon's return service for its convenience. A simple click on the return button makes a delivery person or the "Amazon wale bhaiyya," come to the customer's doorstep to collect the parcel, all at no extra cost, she said.

To return one's parcel, she said, "You have to go to Canada Post," adding that "people who are even working in the Indian post office don't go to the post office."

"But here, everybody goes to the post office. Because Amazon returns."

She also mentioned the challenges of navigating to the post office using Google Maps, sharing that the first location she went to was closed, and it was a hot day. She eventually found the correct location and shared her surprise with the postal worker there about how convenient the process is in India.

"Even if you order a bottle of shampoo, they come and take it because we're developed. We're privileged. We're privileged. I love my country," Ms Khosla said.

A user commented, “India is the best country to live in.” Another agreed, saying, “We honestly have it better in India.” “No place like INDIA,” a third comment read.

Someone said that only NRIs and foreign students “truly know the real value of India.” The video has also led to a wider discussion about customer service standards and cultural differences in everyday conveniences between countries.