Woman's Chopped Up Body Found In 3 Bags In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The post mortem report is awaited and CCTV footage is being checked, police said (Representational)

The dismembered body of an unidentified woman was found in three bags in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Monday, a police official said.

The bags were found behind a ration shop in Khatoli village, said Chanchoda Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Divya Rajawat.

"After people in the area alerted police, a team arrived there and opened the bags. An unidentified woman's body parts were packed in them. We believe the murder took place just a few hours before the bags were found. The post mortem report is awaited and CCTV footage of the area is being checked," the official said.

