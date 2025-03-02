Woman's Body Found In Suitcase In Haryana, Congress Says She's A Party Worker

A massive political row has erupted after the body of an unidentified woman was found in a suitcase in Haryana's Rohtak, with the Congress alleging that the victim is a party worker. The body of the woman was found in a big blue suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on Friday, following which the information regarding this was provided to the Sampla police station.

The SFL team reached the crime scene, and after investigation, it was found that the age of the victim was between 20 and 22 years. She had a scarf wrapped around her neck and mehendi on her hands.

Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh said that it seems the girl was murdered and her body was thrown on the road, and further investigation is being carried out.

"We received information that a dead body has been found in a suitcase on the side of the highway and we are investigating this matter. It seems that this girl has been murdered and her dead body has been thrown here, we are investigating the rest and further action will be taken after registering a case. She is between 20 and 22 years old and the body has just been found, we will identify it and take further action", he said.

The row erupted after Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra alleged that the victim was a Congress worker, Himani Narwal, who had accompanied the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Batra added that Narwal was pretty active with Bhupinder Hooda and Deepinder Hooda during the election campaign.

#WATCH | Rohtak | On a body found inside a suitcase earlier today, Haryana Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra says, "I have been informed that a body was found...the body is of our worker Himani Narwal...This is extremely sad and shocking...An STI should be formed in this matter,… https://t.co/FA3p8jiDhn pic.twitter.com/PqmAUDMSad — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2025

Congress Haryana president Bhupinder Singh Hooda has strongly condemned the incident, calling it a "blot on the law and order situation of the state." He has also demanded a "high-level" and "impartial" probe into the incident.

"The news of the barbaric murder of active Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak is extremely sad and shocking. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family members. The murder of a girl in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order situation of the state," he said in a post on X.

"There should be a high level impartial investigation of this murder and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)