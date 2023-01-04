Woman Who Accused Haryana Minister Of Harassment Records Statement In Court

He should have been arrested long back," she said. (File)

The woman coach, who charged the Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh with sexual harassment, today recorded her statement at a district court in Haryana.

"I have recorded my statement under 164 CrPC. This is the fifth time I have been called to record my statement. I am cooperating from my side, and for the fifth time, I am recording my statement, continuously for 8-9 hours without any rest, despite giving my phone to them without any hesitation," the woman coach said, who has filed a complaint of sexual harassment against Olympian Sandeep Singh.

The woman complainant also demanded the immediate arrest of Sandeep Singh. "He should have been arrested long back. Now, he should be arrested immediately and resign from the Cabinet," she said.

The woman coach's advocate Deepanshu Bansal also demanded the resignation and arrest of Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh.

"We are giving detailed information to the police from day one. Now it is up to the police. Why has Sandeep Singh not been arrested till now when non-bailable offences are registered against him? She (the woman coach) has submitted her statement under 164 CrPc today," Advocate Deepanshu Bansal said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the national-level woman coach, while addressing the media, claimed that until the minister resigns, the matter would be biased.

I heard the Chief Minister's statement this morning, in which the Chief Minister himself is taking the side of Sandeep Singh. Until the minister resigns, it would be a matter of bias."

She claimed that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is trying to influence the probe. "Chandigarh Police did not put any pressure on me. Haryana Police is trying to pressurize me," she further added.

The coach's advocate Dipanshu Bansal said, "Questions have been answered for the last eight hours. Whatever records my client had, we have already handed over to the police. The phone has also been given to the police. She was questioned for the fourth time."

The advocate further added, "We will give 2 or 3 days time to the police for arresting Sandeep Singh. We will get the statement of 164 recorded by Tuesday itself."

Last month, the woman, who is a junior athlete coach, held a press conference at the office of the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), wherein she alleged that the minister harassed her from February to November last year, by repeated messages on social media and had touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages.

During the press briefing, the woman demanded that the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana immediately sack Sandeep Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

