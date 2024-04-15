Woman Pours Boiling Water On Husband, Pushes Him Off Terrace, Arrested

The wife, Amrita Rai, suspected the husband, Ashish Kumar Rai, of having an extra-marital affair.

A woman has been arrested for throwing boiling water on his sleeping husband and teaming up with her family members to thrash him and then pushing him off the terrace, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The incident, which took place in the dead of the night on April 13, was reported from Deoria, some 50 km from Gorakhpur.

"The man was visiting his in-laws when his wife threw hot water on him and then the family beat him up," said a police officer.

The wife, Amrita Rai, suspected the husband, Ashish Kumar Rai, of having an extra-marital affair.

"I was visiting my in-laws. They confiscated my mobile and the keys of my motorbike. When I asked for the keys, they said you should stay today. I said okay to that. Then we all slept," said Ashish Rai, a native of Balia.

"At 3 in the night, my wife said she is going to visit the washroom. Her sister had kept the boiling water ready. She threw the water on me while I was asleep. When I tried running, they got hold of me and started thrashing me. They broke my head too. They threw me off the terrace," Mr Rai added.

An FIR has been filed against the woman and investigation is underway.