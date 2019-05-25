On Video, Muslim Couple Among 4 Beaten Over Beef Rumour In Madhya Pradesh

A man is thrashed by a group for allegedly carrying beef in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni city

Three men were tied to a tree one by one and thrashed by a group for allegedly carrying beef in an autorickshaw at a village in Madhya Pradesh. In a video of the incident taken by an eyewitness, the wife of one of the three men was also seen being hit repeatedly with a slipper on her head, covered with a piece of cloth, as she curled up on the gravel and took the blows in silence from the attacker who was heard yelling at her, "Jai Shri Ram".

The police said five men have been arrested from Seoni city, 350 km from state capital Bhopal.

"The video is four days old and four people have been arrested. They have been sent to jail by a local court. One more accused has been arrested. He will appear in court today," local police officer Lalit Shakyavar said.

One of the accused, Shubham Singh, who calls himself a member of "Ram Sena", posted the video on his Facebook account on May 23; he deleted it later. In a photo he uploaded in April, he is seen standing next to BJP leader and Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Thakur and a group of men.

A man hits a woman with a slipper for allegedly carrying beef in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni

On May 22, the three men and the woman, all Muslims, were travelling in an autorickshaw when they were intercepted by the group of vigilantes, who accused them of carrying beef, the police said.

Instead of informing the police, the men took matters on their own hands and held the passengers hostage and interrogated them, witnesses said.

In the video, the group is heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram" as they landed blows after blows on the men who were tied to a tree. One of them is untied and pushed to the ground as more sticks landed on his body, the video shows.

People who gathered about where the beatings happened said no one called the police when the incident was unfolding.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the incident. "Horrified to see cow vigilantes thrash an innocent Muslim with such impunity in MP. Hope Kamal Nath takes swift action against these goons," she tweeted.