Woman Stripped, Beaten Up In Madhya Pradesh Village, Four Men Arrested

A woman was stripped and beaten up at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district. Four men accused of the crime have been arrested. All of them belong to the tribal community and work as manual labourers, the police said..

The woman, initially a resident of Ruparel village, had left her husband a few months ago, and was living with another man.

On Wednesday, she returned to her husband's house. This enraged Mukesh, the man she was living with. He came to the village with a few others and assaulted her and her husband, the police said.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media. In the video, a group of men were seen stripping the woman and beating her up with rods on the road in broad daylight. Some others were seen trying to intervene.

The police was called in and a team rushed to the village. They took the woman to Petlavad hospital for treatment.

"The woman said Mukesh used to harass her and so she returned to her husband's house," said Arvind Tiwari, the district Superintendent of Police. Her husband had accepted her, but Mukesh came and started a row.

"He stripped her and thrashed her with a cane. A case has been registered against five people. They have been accused of voluntarily causing hurt, rioting, assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty and criminal intimidation," the officer said.