J&K Woman Slits Throats Of Newborn Twins After Husband Says He's Not The Father

The police recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy

In a gruesome murder that shocked the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, a woman slit the throats of her newborn twins after her husband allegedly denied paternity.

Three months ago, the man, who works in Saudi Arabia, returned home after a long time. Shortly after, as his wife gave birth to twins, he headed straight to the police and claimed that the children were born "from an illegitimate relationship".

The woman, fearing trouble, took her newborns to a nearby field and killed them, the police said.

Locals initially suspected that the man was involved in the horrific murders. But as the police questioned his wife, she confessed to the crime. She has been charged with murder, the police said.

"It's the mother who killed her twin baby daughters. She has confessed to the crime," Yogul Manhas, Poonch's Senior Superintendent of Police, told NDTV.

The incident spread panic in the area and locals demanded the harshest punishment for the mother.

This comes a day after a Delhi man allegedly killed his newborn daughters and buried them near his home in the city's Sultanpuri area. The 32-year-old father was reportedly desperate for a son.