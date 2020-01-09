Woman Protesting JNU Attack Bites IPS Officer's Thumb In Delhi

Ingit Pratap Singh is currently posted as the additional deputy commissioner of southwest Delhi

A woman protester bit the thumb of IPS officer as he pushed back agitators who were trying to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday, police sources said.

The protesters had gathered after JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh called for a march to the President's House to demand the removal of the University's Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

The woman bit the senior police officer as he tried to control a crowd of protesters

Ingit Pratap Singh, a 2011 batch officer, who is currently posted as the additional deputy commissioner of the southwest district, was injured in the attack.

According to sources, Mr Singh was trying to pull a male protester when the woman, in an attempt to shield her friend, bit the officer's left thumb.