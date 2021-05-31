Maoist With Rs 2 Lakh Reward For Capture Killed In Chhattisgarh

The Maoist was killed by District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Dantewada. (Representational image)

A Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh for her capture, was killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Monday, the police said.

Two country-made weapons and 2 Kg-improvised explosive device (IED) were recovered from the encounter site.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said the body of the Maoist, identified as 24-year-old Vaiko Pekko, was recovered during an encounter that took place today morning at 6:30 am near Geedam police station.

"In an exchange of fire with Dantewada DRG today morning 0630 hours near gumalnar, PS geedam, a female maoist body has been recovered which has been identified as Vaiko Pekko aged 24, daughter of Guddi Pekko, resident of Pallewaya, PS Bhairamgarh PLGA platoon no 24 member and 2 lakh reward, said Mr Pallav.

2 kg IED, shoes, medicines, and other materials of daily use were recovered. Two country-made weapons were also recovered from the encounter site, said Mr Pallav.

Police teams are safe and returning from encounter site, he added.