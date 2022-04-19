TRS Leader's Son Allegedly Kidnapped, Raped Woman For 2 Days, Arrested

The woman said she was beaten up and repeatedly sexually abused. (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman has complained that two men drugged her, kidnapped her in an autorickshaw and gang-raped her for two days in a house in Kodad town of Suryapet in Telangana. The police have arrested two men she named, including the son of a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader.

The men have been identified as Sheik Ghouse Pasha, son of a municipal ward member from the TRS Mohd Khaja, and his accomplice Sairam Reddy.

The woman told the media she was kidnapped at around 9:30 pm on Friday. She says she was given a soft drink laced with a sedative and was held captive. She was also beaten up and repeatedly sexually abused, she added.

When she regained consciousness, she escaped and informed her family who then reported the matter to the police.

"They beat me so badly I was unconscious. It is only after my brothers rescued me that I could complain to the police,'' the complainant has said.

"They are going to be punished, whoever they may be, even if it is a TRS leader's son or a BJP leader's son, we are humans first," TRS Leader Bachu Srinivas told NDTV.