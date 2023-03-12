Woman Killed, Body Chopped Up In Kashmir; Hang Accused, Say Protesters

Police sources said the woman was recently engaged and it appears the accused had objected to it

Massive protests broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district after the police found chopped up body parts of a woman who went missing a week ago.

The police said the accused Shabir Ahmad, 45, is a carpenter and he has been arrested. The police said based on what he told them, they recovered the body parts from multiple locations.

Ahmad allegedly kidnapped the 30-year-old woman, who was known him. After killing her, he chopped up her body and dumped them at multiple places, the police said.

The macabre murder has triggered protests, with hundreds gathered outside Ahmad's home demanding his hanging.

A large number of women who were part of the protest said the accused should be handed over to them so that he meets the same fate as the woman. They protesters demanded it is a "rarest of rare" case and he should be given exemplary punishment.

Police sources said the woman was recently engaged and it appears Ahmad had objected to it.

She went missing on March 7, after which her family filed a report with the police.

The police then detained the carpenter and questioned him, leading to the discovery of the body parts.