Woman In Need Of Rs 13 Lakh Education Loan For Son Ends Up Losing Rs 39 lakh

A woman was duped of Rs 39 lakh -- thrice the amount she had wanted as an education loan for her son -- by a man who promised to facilitate her in the process, Delhi Police said Thursday.

The accused, Shailender Dabral, was arrested in the Rohini area, police said.

The victim had allegedly paid Rs 39 lakh to Dabral, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, as a "processing fee".

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu, four mobile phones have been recovered from Dabral, which he used to cheat the woman.

A complaint was received on NCRP (National Cybercrime Reporting Portal) regarding the fraud. The victim told police she needed an education loan of Rs 13.50 lakh, so she visited Sulekha.com but ended up getting duped of Rs 39 lakh by a broker who had gained the "loan leads" from the website.

According to the complaint, on April 10, 2023, the victim received a call from a person who introduced himself as Nakul, a loan broker, Sidhu said.

Sidhu said Nakul promised her that he can facilitate her in taking loan from a financial company namely R.S. Enterprises.

Thereafter, Nakul demanded some money on the pretext of various processing charges like fees of loan application, documents verification, loan approval, advance EMI and NPCI approval, which were paid by the victim online, the DCP said.

Sidhu said the victim paid Rs 39 lakh through more than 70 online transactions in two months.

The police said they caught Nakul, whose actual name is Shailender Dabral, from New Ashok Nagar on Wednesday.

Police said Dabral disclosed that in the past he used to work as a loan agent. He would take loan leads from Sulekha.com and would contact the customers.

To earn more money, he decided to cheat the people.

To win the trust of the customers, he would collect documents utilizing the services of an app called WeFast and after gaining their trust, he would request them to deposit the money on the pretext of processing fee, police said.

Police said further investigations were on and efforts were being made to identify more such victims.

