Woman In Hospital After Getting Electrocuted At Delhi IAS Coaching Centre

A woman, in her early twenties, was rushed to a hospital after suffering an electric shock while trying to mark her attendance using the biometric system at her waterlogged IAS coaching centre in Delhi.

Vani Awasti is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

"Vani was studying at a coaching centre in Delhi which suffered an incident due to flooding. When she reached there for her coaching classes and entered through the gate, there was waterlogging where a biometric machine was installed. She pressed her thumb for attendance and as soon as she touched the gate, she was electrocuted. She fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital," said Dr Sudeep Saran.

"She was then brought here in an ambulance. She is admitted to the ICU here. Initially, her condition was very critical...She had developed a phobia...As a result, her left leg and hand had stopped functioning. With the help of some counselling and medicines, there have been improvements in her condition. She can now speak properly but she gets alarmed even now...It will take some time for her to be normal...We will have to see if this incident has impacted her intelligence level in any way," the UP doctor added.

The incident comes hard on the heels of three civil services aspirants - Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Delvin - drowning in a waterlogged basement of their coaching centre, Rau's IAS Study Circle, last week in old Rajinder Nagar.

Officials have said an absence of a drainage system and safety measures and the use of the basement for commercial activities in violation of norms led to the death of three civil services aspirants at the coaching centre.

"It rained here 1-2 weeks back. Biometric machine was installed on an iron gate. She touched the gate to open it and suffered electrocution. After initial treatment she was sent to her hometown Bareilly," said Shweta, a witness.

"Now, she is well. I spoke to her; she is better. We spoke to the owner and he removed the biometric machine from there and repaired all electricity works. 1-2 days later, he shut the library. This is being shifted now. The library was running out of the basement," she added.

Earlier this week, Delhi Education Minister Atishi and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi said 30 basements of coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar have been sealed, while notices have been issued to 200 other coaching centres in the city.