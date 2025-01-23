Woman Helps Lover Rape 15-Year-Old Daughter In Maharashtra, Probe Underway

A woman, along with her paramour, was booked in connection with the rape of her 15-year-old daughter, a Thane police official said on Thursday.

On November 9, 2023, the victim had seen her 38-year-old mother and the latter's 30-year-old paramour in an objectionable position, the Kasarwadavli police station official said.

"The accused threatened and beat her up. The man raped the 15-year-old girl with assistance from the woman. A case of rape, criminal intimidation, assault and other offences was registered under POCSO Act on Wednesday on the complaint of the girl's father," he said.

The official did not provide any explanation on why the case was registered after such a long delay.

No one has been arrested in the case and further probe is underway, the police official added.

