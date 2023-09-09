Woman From Madhya Pradesh Royal Family Dragged Out Of Temple Over Alleged Violation

The erstwhile queen was dragged out of the temple by police personnel.

Jiteshwari Devi, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Madhya Pradesh's Panna, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of violating temple rules by entering its sanctum sanctorum during Janmashtami celebrations, police said.

As is the custom every year, the birth anniversary of the Hindu God Krishna was celebrated at midnight in the Shri Jugal Kishore temple, a popular religious site in the Bundelkhand region which includes Panna district.

According to temple officials, Jiteshwari Devi allegedly tried to disrupt the rituals at the temple by insisting on performing the 'aarti' herself. Subsequently, when she tried to enter the sanctum sanctorum, she tripped and fell.

A ruckus ensued forcing the police to arrive at the temple and ask the erstwhile queen to leave the temple premises. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing her arguing with the temple authorities and the police. Locals present at the temple have alleged that the Jiteshwari Devi was drunk and tried to fight with temple authorities.

Panna Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna S Thota said that as per custom, only men of the royal family offer "Chaanwar", a cleaning ritual with the help of a broom, during Janmashtami at the temple. Since Jiteshwari Devi's son was not able to come to the temple, she herself took it upon herself to perform the ritual.

An FIR was registered against her and she was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police. While being taken away by the police, Jiteshwari Devi levelled serious allegations against the Madhya Pradesh government, alleging that Rs 65,000 crore has been embezzled in Panna from the Defence Welfare Fund.

She claimed that she was arrested for being vocal about the alleged scam.