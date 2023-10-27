Woman From Bangladesh Arrested For Illegally Entering India To Marry Lover

The woman crossed the border and reached Dharmanagar 15 days ago.

A Bangladeshi woman, who crossed over the international border to marry her lover, was arrested for illegally entering Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, police said on Friday.

Nur Jalal (34), a resident of Phulbari in Dharmanagar subdivision, a self-styled kabiraj (practising ayurveda), used to frequently visit Maulvi Bazar in Bangladesh. During the visits, Nur, a married man, came in touch with the 24-year married woman at her native village, police added.

"With the passage of time, the woman identified as Fatema Nusrat, fell in love with Nur and around 15 days ago, she reached Dharmanagar illegally to get married," SDPO (Dharmanagar) Debasish Saha told PTI over phone.

"Both Nur and Fatema were residing at Phulbari. Recently, we got information about the presence of a Bangladeshi woman and arrested her on Thursday. She has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days but the man has fled," he said.

