Video: "Mummy," Screams Girl As Mother Drowns While Making Reel

A woman drowned in a river in Uttarakhand while filming a reel, turning what was supposed to be a fun vacation into a tragedy for a family from Nepal.

The woman was seen entering Bhagirathi river - a key source stream of the Ganges - in Uttarkashi, smiling at the camera before suddenly slipping into the water. "Mummy," screams her daughter as the woman was seen struggling to get out of the water. She was then swept away by the strong currents.

The 35-year-old woman was visiting her relatives in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. On Monday, she was visiting Manikarnika Ghat with her 11-year-old daughter when the accident happened.

As per reports, the woman had given her mobile phone to her daughter and asked her to make a video of her in the river.

The bystanders informed the authorities and soon after a search and rescue operation was initiated. The woman, however, hasn't been found yet.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of prioritising safety while filming social media reels.

Last year in July, an Instagram influencer died after falling into a gorge while shooting a reel near Maharashtra's Raigad.

26-year-old Aanvi Kamdar, who was on a trip with her friends, slipped into a deep crevice while shooting a video.