Woman Denied Entry At Upscale Delhi Eatery Over 'Ethnic' Wear

Sangeeta K Nag is the principal of Pathways Senior School in Gurugram

A restaurant at an upscale south Delhi mall denied entry to a woman for wearing "ethnic" dress. The mall management apologized to the her for its staff's behaviour after facing flak on social media.

Sangeeta K Nag, Principal of Pathways Senior School in Gurugram, posted a video of the incident where an employee of Kylin and Ivy restaurant can be heard telling her, "Ethnic is something we don't allow".

@bishnoikuldeep My shocking experience with discrimination at Kylin and Ivy, Ambience Vasant Kunj this evening. Denied entry as ethnic wear is not allowed! A restaurant in India allows 'smart casuals' but not Indian wear! Whatever happened to pride in being Indian? Take a stand! pic.twitter.com/ZtJJ1Lfq38 — Sangeeta K Nag (@sangeetaknag) March 10, 2020

The video, which has gone viral, has been viewed over 169k times since Ms Nag tweeted it on March 10.

In her tweet, Ms Nag wrote, "Denied entry as ethnic wear is not allowed! A restaurant in India allows 'smart casuals' but not Indian wear! Whatever happened to pride in being Indian? Take a stand!"

Kylin and Ivy's Director Saurabh Khanijo apologised for the staff's behaviour on Twitter the next day and wrote, "Kylin and Ivy are both homegrown brands and each member of the team, and myself stand tall as proud Indians. I would like to clarify that this untoward incident happened at Ivy, the new bar and not at Kylin."

Kylin and Ivy's Director Saurabh Khanijo apologised for the staff's behaviour on Twitter

"The minute this was brought to my notice, early this morning, I instantly messaged Sangeeta to apologise personally," Mr Khanijo wrote on Twitter.

Thank you for reaching out to apologise for the incident last evening @KhanijoSaurabhpic.twitter.com/NyEh3gusVz — Sangeeta K Nag (@sangeetaknag) March 11, 2020

"The gentleman in the video is a new team member and his opinion is his alone and in no way a representation of my or the team's view on the dress code restrictions. Nowhere in our company policy does it say that we will refuse ethnic wear. Our policy is clearly written at the entry gate - only discourages shorts and slippers," he added.

"You can be rest assured that the necessary action will be taken. I am deeply embarrassed at this conduct. I have been running Kylin for 15 years, a family restaurant and would like to reinforce that all are welcome always," the director wrote in his post.

Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee also slammed the restaurant and demanded the Delhi government to cancel its licence.

What the hell! If this Kylin & Ivy or any other restaurant still follow such colonial practices of not allowing guests wearing ethnic clothes, their licences should be immediately cancelled. Shame! @ArvindKejriwal@PMOIndiahttps://t.co/JdIdc4apiu — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) March 11, 2020

"What the hell! If this Kylin and Ivy or any other restaurant still follows such colonial practices of not allowing guests wearing ethnic clothes, their licenses should be immediately cancelled. Shame!," she tweeted tagging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Prime Minister's Office.