Woman Delivers Baby Outside Madhya Pradesh Hospital

The woman seen delivering a baby outside Shivpuri hospital.

A woman delivered a baby outside a district health centre in a Madhya Pradesh city, shining spotlight on the apathy and the state of health apparatus.

The doctors and nurses were around but none came to help, claimed the husband of the woman, adding that his wife delivered right outside the hospital in Shivpuri, some 60 km from capital Bhopal.

The man, Arun Parihar, said that his wife, Valabai, was having labour pains since morning.

"I dialled the Janani Express but it arrived late. Even at the hospital, neither the stretcher nor the ward boy was found. After which, my wife gave birth to a baby girl," said Mr Parihar.

Later, when a crowd started assembling, claimed the man, the hospital personnel brought in a stretcher and admitted his wife and the newborn to the hospital.

The man, who has alleged negligence on the part of the hospital, said that the newborn and his wife are safe.