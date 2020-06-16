Woman, Daughter Found Dead At Home In UP, Murder Suspected: Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police are investigating the matter. (Representational)

A woman and her daughter have been found dead at their house in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Superintendent of Police of Barabanki, Arvind Chaturvedi, said: "We received information on Monday morning that the bodies of a woman and her daughter were found while another of the woman's daughters was found injured."

Mr Chaturvedi said an initial investigation found that the husband of the woman works in Kuwait.

"The woman used to live here with her children. She also used to live at her parents' house and sometimes at her in-laws' house. She arrived here from her in-laws' house 20 days ago. On Sunday night, she had dinner at her sister-in-law's house and returned to her residence at around 9:30 pm."

The house was locked from inside and the woman's body was found on the terrace. "It appears that some known person entered the house and murdered her. We are investigating further," the official said.