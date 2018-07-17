Woman Crushed To Death By Haryana Bus In Ambala, Driver Flees Spot

The police have registered a case and investigating is on, a police official said. (Representational)

A woman was crushed to death when she came under the rear tyre of a Haryana roadways bus near polytechnic chowk in ambala, police said today.

Neha, 34, belonging to Derabassi in Punjab, came under the tyre of the bus when she lost her balance while getting down near the chowk last evening, they said.

After the incident, the driver left the bus at the spot and fled.

Neha was travelling to the city to attend the marriage of her brother, police said.