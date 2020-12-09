Woman Critical After Husband Allegedly Sets Her On Fire In UP: Police

The incident is under investigation, the Uttar Pradesh Police said. (Representational)

A 40-year-old woman with serious burn injuries was admitted to a hospital in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, today, the police said adding that the woman's husband has been accused by their daughter of setting her on fire.

The woman was shifted to a hospital in Kanpur as her condition got worse, said Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Satpal.

He said the woman, identified as Savita of Sahimapur village, was admitted to the hospital with serious burns.

The woman's daughter has alleged that her father Kiranpal Singh, with whom her mother had strained relations, set her mother on fire, the official added.

He said the woman, living elsewhere, had visited her husband's house along with her 16-year-old daughter to settle some dispute regarding a property, the official said.

Hussainganj police station official Satyendra Singh Bhadauria said Ms Savita's daughter has alleged that her father and other family members sprinkled oil on her mother and set her on fire.

He said that the woman is not in a position to give any information, and the matter is being investigated.