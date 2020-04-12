Woman Allegedly Throws 5 Children Into Ganga River In UP: Police

Efforts are on to trace the children, the police said. (Representational)

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi allegedly threw her five children into the Ganga River after an argument with her husband, the police said today.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the incident took place in Jahangirabad village late on Saturday night.

He said Manju Yadav and her husband Mridul Yadav often quarrelled in the past one year.

"Hence, she thought of killing her children by throwing them into the river," he said.

On Saturday night, after an argument with her husband, Manju allegedly threw her children Aarti, Saraswati, Maateshwari, Shivshankar and Keshav Prasad into the river.

The SP said the river near the Jahangirabad ghat where the incident took place is deep. "The search for the children is on," he said.

The police said when the woman came to the ghat, the children raised an alarm but the fishermen there fled believing her to be a witch.

They said the woman did not leave the spot after the incident and told the people about the incident on Sunday morning.