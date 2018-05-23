Woman Allegedly Refused By Hospital, Gives Birth At UP Railway Toilet

Geeta's father-in-law Kaptaan Singh holding the baby's dead body.

Seething in pain, a heavily pregnant woman reached Uttar Pradesh's Etah railway station after allegedly being turned away by a government hospital.

The hospital allegedly refused Geeta's admission saying her condition was critical and she should go somewhere else for delivery.

When she reached the railway platform, her condition worsened. Sensing her discomfort, several women from the railway platform gathered to help her deliver the baby. They took her to the toilet where the baby was delivered. However, in the absence of any medical care or doctors, the baby could not be saved.



Geeta, whose condition was also quite serious after the delivery, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Co-passengers said that ambulance came an hour after it was called and the delay led to the child's death.



"A woman gave birth inside a toilet at the railway station, as soon as we got to know, an ambulance was called, but the newborn could not be saved," a railway official said.



CMO Ajay Aggarwal told ANI that the matter will be investigated and the doctors who neglected her condition will be punished.

