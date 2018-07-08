Woman Accuses Assam Lawmaker Of Rape, Says Husband Helped Him

The woman claimed her husband had helped the lawmaker on both the occasions.

A 25-year-old woman in Assam's Hailakandi has accused an All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) lawmaker of raping her with the help of her husband. She alleged that she was raped twice in May by Nizam Choudhury -- once at Hailakandi circuit house, and the next time at her home.

"I was raped by Nizam Choudhury and my husband is involved in it. I demand justice or I'll commit suicide," the woman said on Saturday, according to news agency ANI.

Later, when she managed to file a complaint, she said the lawmaker offered her Rs 5 lakh to withdraw the case.

Surajit Choudhury, officer in charge, said the woman claimed her husband had helped the lawmaker on both the occasions. We have arrested him.

The woman also alleged in her complaint that the lawmaker tried to take her to Guwahati, but abandoned the plan when she threatened to commit suicide.

"My husband didn't let me to step out of the house and I couldn't file an FIR in May," she said in her complaint.

However, the Algapurv lawmaker has denied the allegations and dubbed the entire episode as a "political conspiracy".

"The allegations are completely false. It is a political conspiracy against me," said Mr Choudhury told ANI.

He said that he had no idea about the allegation and got to know about it from his friends. "I have full faith in the judiciary. The police will investigate the matter. If proven guilty I am ready to surrender," he said.

He had met the woman and her husband when they had approached him to settle a family problem and he had no other connection with her, Mr Choudhury claimed.