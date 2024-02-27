Himanta Biswa Sarma Is Afraid Of Me, Says Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee criticised the chief minister on social media.

Assam Pradesh Congress chief Bhupen Borah on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid of him, as is evident from his "acrimonious behaviour towards me and my family.".

Borah claimed his brother and sister-in-law, both government employees, were transferred to opposite corners of the state.

The PCC chief said he had requested increased security after being assaulted during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in January but had yet to receive it.

The PCC chief also alleged that those who ''physically attacked me during the #BharatJodoNyayYatra are being allowed to roam free''.

''In a state where writing a poem of dissent, or a scathing tweet, can get you arrested, just imagine an assailant walking about freely, without a care in the world!'', he posted on 'X'.

''Acrimony is a sign of fear! I am certain that if there is one person in Assam that @HimantaBiswa truly fears, it is me. Why? Because his acrimonious behaviour towards me and my family betrays his innermost fears. HBS doesn't like followers, he likes slaves'', he said.

The Congress leader asserted that the chief minister ''can buy" a few MLAs here and there, but he cannot buy "me''.

''Just see his acrimonious behaviour towards me and my family: He transferred out my brother and sister-in-law, both government servants, to two opposite corners of Assam. Therefore, it is safe to say: Fear, thy name is Himanta!'', he added.

Reacting to Borah's allegation, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said government employees must serve in any corner of the state and dismissed Borah's sense of entitlement.

''Just because they happen to be relatives of some big Congress leader, doesn't mean they will get special treatment'', he added.