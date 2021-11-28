Woman, 62, Accuses Former Landlord Of Rape In Madhya Pradesh: Police

Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case. (Representational)

A 62-year-old widow was allegedly raped repeatedly by the owner of a house she was renting and with whom she had a dispute over a cheque bounce matter in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, the police said today.

The alleged offence took place in 2019 and the 67-year-old accused had also threatened her with dire consequences, they said.

Following a complaint by the woman on Saturday, the police arrested the accused, Garha police station inspector Rakesh Tiwari said.

The widow, now retired from her job, used to stay alone in a portion of a house let out by the accused in 2019. Her sons lived in other parts of the city, he said.

The accused allegedly raped the woman repeatedly in 2019, the official said quoting the complaint, adding that the woman later left his house.

As per initial investigation, the accused and the complainant were locked in a legal battle over a cheque bounce case since 2019 in which a court had issued an arrest warrant against the woman, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions, including Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape), he said.

