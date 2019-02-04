Government Committed Towards Affordable Treatment Of Cancer: PM Modi

On World Cancer Day, the PM also appreciated research on cancer, saying it will go a long way in ensuring a healthier planet.

All India | | Updated: February 04, 2019 22:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Committed Towards Affordable Treatment Of Cancer: PM Modi

PM Modi hailed all those who are valiantly fighting the disease. (File)


New Delhi: 

Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Monday said his government is committed towards ensuring early detection and affordable treatment of cancer.

On World Cancer Day, the PM also appreciated research on cancer, saying it will go a long way in ensuring a healthier planet.

"Today, on #WorldCancerDay we reiterate our commitment towards ensuring early detection and affordable treatment of cancer. Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat (health scheme) have a strong emphasis on providing quality healthcare and ensuring cancer-free lives," he tweeted.

He hailed all those who are valiantly fighting the disease. "Millions are inspired by their remarkable zeal," he said.

"I also appreciate those researching on aspects of cancer treatment. Their efforts will go a long way in ensuring a healthier planet," he wrote. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PM ModiWorld Cancer Day

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mamta BanerjeeMamta Banerjee DharnaPM ModiEl ChapoSmriti IraniMirage CrashAnna HazareLive TVSitaram YechuryHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekTejashwi YadavWorld Cancer DaySamsung GalaxyOppo K1Rajeev Kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................