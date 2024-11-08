With YouTube As Guide, UP Men Printed Rs 500 Notes On Rs 10 Stamp Paper

All the notes had the same serial number. (Representational image)

Two people were arrested for running a fake currency notes-making racket and circulating dummy notes worth Rs 30,000 in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, Satish Rai and Pramod Mishra, used to print fake Rs 500 notes on Rs 10 stamp papers on a computer printer. They bought the stamp paper from Mirzapur.

All the notes had the same serial number, the police said.

The duo was going to spend another Rs 10,000 on fake currency notes at the Ramgarh market in Sonbhadra, where they were arrested.

"We found 20 fake notes of Rs 500. No one would be able to identify that they are not real unless they know detailed features of the currency notes," Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said.

The accused printed mineral water ads as their profession. They learned to print the fake notes on YouTube, the police said.

Apart from the fake currency notes, the police seized an Alto car, equipment used for printing notes, a laptop, a printer, and 27 stamp papers from the accused.