With SpaDeX Launch For In-Space Docking, ISRO Ends 2024 On A High Note

The skies over Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, were lit up at 10 pm today with the 62nd launch of the PSLV. The 25-hour countdown which started on Sunday, ended with the rocket lifting off from the First Launch Pad at this spaceport, exuding blinding orange fumes that streaked through the night sky. Within 15 minutes, it placed the twin space docking satellites into space.

Amid much applause, Dr S Somanath, chairman of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) announced that they have got the "right orbit".

The last stage of the launch vehicle was continuing to work to lower its orbit for the POEM (PS4-Orbital Experiment Module), which would conduct tests in the vacuum of space.

ISRO has announced that the space docking experiment will most likely take place on January 7. The two satellites will be mated in space when they would be travelling at ten times the velocity of a bullet.

The Spacecraft A (SDX01) or the 'Chaser' and Spacecraft B (SDX02) or the 'Target' would be merged together at an altitude of about 470 km after travelling at the same speed and distance.

A successful docking and undocking would make India the world's fourth nation to have space docking technology, ISRO has said.

Explaining the process, Dr Somnath, in an exclusive interview to NDTV, said: "When you have multiple objects in space that need to be brought together for a specific purpose, a mechanism called docking is required. Docking is the process by which two space objects come together and connect".

This, he said, can be done using various approaches -- soft mechanisms, hard mechanisms, or pressurised compartments for human transfer.

"For example, on the International Space Station, crew modules dock at the station, equalise pressure, and transfer people," he told NDTV.

This was the 99th rocket launch from the Satish Dhawan Centre of Sriharikota and it had a glorious lift off, placing SpaDeX satellites in the best orbit.

The next steps -- docking and the 24 experiments -- will be conducted over the next few weeks.

With this, ISRO, which had started 2024 with a PSLV launch on Jan 1, ends it on a high note as well.