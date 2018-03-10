With Rs 635 Crore Declared Assets, Samajwadi Party Richest Regional Party: Report The Association for Democratic Reforms analysed assets and liabilities of regional parties between 2011-12 and 2015-16, based on audited accounts submitted by the parties to the income-tax department and the Election Commission of India

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Samajwadi Party's declared assets rose by 198 per cent between 2011-12 and 2015-16: Report New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) declared assets worth nearly Rs 635 in 2015-16, topping the list of 22 regional parties, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a Delhi-based think tank.



"During the financial year 2011-12, the declared assets of SP was Rs 212.86 crore which increased by 198% to Rs 634.96 crore during the financial year 2015-16. The total assets of AIADMK between the financial year 2011-12 & 2015-16 increased by 155%, from Rs 88.21 crore to Rs 224.87 crore," said the report.



The report that analyses the assets and liabilities of the regional parties between the financial years 2011-12 and 2015-16 is based on audited accounts submitted by the parties to the income-tax department and the Election Commission of India.



The assets declared by the parties fall under six major heads -- fixed assets, loans and advances, FDR(fixed deposit receipts)/ deposits, TDS (tax deducted at source), investments and other assets.



During the financial year 2015-16, the highest asset category was FDR/deposits under which the parties declared Rs 1054.8 crore. The only asset category to show a reduction in value was "Loans and Advances" - from Rs 19.75 crore in 2011-12 to Rs 16.2 crore in 2015-16.



In terms of liabilities, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) were the top two regional parties.



The liabilities declared by the parties fall under two major heads -- borrowings (from banks, overdraft facilities and sundry creditors) and other liabilities.



TRS declared the highest liabilities (Rs 15.97 crore) during the financial year 2015-16 though it had declared zero liability during 2011-12. TDP declared liabilities of Rs 8.186 crore during 2015-16, the report said.



