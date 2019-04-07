With 'Modi, Modi' Chants, BJP Video Shows Off Logo, Slogan For Polls

The BJP will release its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019 tomorrow. (File)

The BJP today announced its campaign slogan for the national election -- Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar, (Modi government, once again) along with a video showcasing its new logo. The campaign slogan, a sequel of the party's 2014 slogan "Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkar" (this time, Modi government), was announced at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

At the release of the campaign slogan, senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the party's manifesto will be released tomorrow. "The party's campaign is a culmination of the performance of this government in the past five years," Mr Jaitley said.

"This is a multi-model campaign. The first theme of the campaign will be 'Kaam Karne Wali Sarkar' (Government that works). Also, we formed a government in 2014 - an era of corruption, and ran an honest government. This is why the second theme is Imaandar Sarkaar (Honest government). The third theme of the campaign will be Bade Faisle Lene Waali Sarkaar (Government that takes big decisions), since this government has taken tough decisions on both development and national security," the Union Minister said.

Taking dig at the Congress, Mr Jaitley said the income support scheme was also a part of their manifesto in 2004 and 2009. "They were unable to fulfill this promise despite being in government for 10 years, he said.

The BJP leader also took a shot at the opposition alliance of regional parties saying "people have to decide between a government led by one captain or a team of 11 players with 40 captains".

Earlier today, the Congress party too launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections with a song and a slogan -- ''Ab Hoga Nyay''. The Congress campaign will be built around the concept of ''nyay'' (justice), senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

"The country has decided as to whether a weak centre (government) will be in the country''s interest or a decisive prime minister heading a majority government," he said.

