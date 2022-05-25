5 Months, 5 Big Congress Exits

Kapil Sibal: The lawyer-politician's ties with the Congress high command were at an all-time low. Following the Congress's brainstorming meeting in Udaipur earlier this month, he had said the leadership is in "cuckoo land". Sibal was a prominent member of "G-23", the rebel block in the grand old party pushing for sweeping reforms.

Sunil Jakhar: The former Punjab chief, who had been showcaused by the Congress leadership for his criticism of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, quit the party this month and joined the BJP. In a scathing parting message, Mr Jakhar had said the top leaders needs to identify friends and foes.

Hardik Patel: Gujarat leader Hardik Patel quit the Congress earlier this month after sulking over being sidelined within the party. In his resignation letter, he aimed zingers at Rahul Gandhi, saying top leaders were "distracted by mobile phones" when he met them. He also said Gujarat Congress was interested more in ensuring "chicken sandwiches" for leaders than in party's issues.

Ashwani Kumar: The former law minister quit the Congress in February following a four-decade association. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he said the move is "consistent with my dignity". He told NDTV he can only see the Congress going downhill in the "foreseeable future".