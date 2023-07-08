India Leads Way As Meta's Threads Hits Over 40 Million Downloads On Day 1

Threads has impressively outstripped the launch performances of notable games.

The release of the Threads mobile app by Meta has marked a significant milestone in app history, according to data assembled by reputable measurement firm, Sensor Tower. Evidently, Threads experienced a noteworthy triumph on its launch day, boasting an impressive tally of approximately 40 million downloads across the globe. This figure set a new standard, towering above previously recorded launches in the past decade.

The breakdown of the downloads by operating system disclosed a higher propensity towards Android in contrast to iOS, with the former accommodating 75% of the total downloads. The distribution of these downloads on an international scale translated to a dominance by India and Brazil, seizing 22% and 16% of the overall downloads respectively. The United States, on the other hand, accounted for a distinct fraction, amassing around 5.5 million downloads.

Threads has impressively outstripped the launch performances of notable games like Pokemon GO and Call of Duty Mobile, both of which amassed fewer than 20 million downloads on their respective debut days. In a comparison with concurrent social media applications premiered recently, Threads secured a prodigious lead; epitomized by its nearest competitor, Truth Social, capturing approximately 1,44,000 downloads on its inauguration day of February 21, 2022. Dominating the scoreboard of the broadest number of worldwide Monthly Active Users (MAUs) are social media veterans Facebook and Instagram, followed by emerging favourites such as TikTok, Snap Inc., Twitter, and BeReal.

Profiling the user base of Threads reveals compelling insights. A vast segment constituting 96% of Thread users were discovered to be concurrently active on Instagram. Furthermore, significant overlaps were recorded for WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter at 80%, 58%, and 56% respectively. Instagram unveiled concurrent user engagement similar to Threads, with 79% of its users being active on WhatsApp. In contrast, Twitter showed an 83% user overlap with Instagram and a 49% overlap with Facebook.

The application install rates in the United States demonstrated that 14% of all app installations yesterday were attributed to the Threads app. The pattern was even more distinct in the United Kingdom and Brazil, where Threads contributed to 20% and 26% of the overall installs respectively.

An investigation into the demographics of Threads users, through Sensor Tower's proprietary mobile device panel, revealed a skew towards male engagement. Approximately 68% of the Threads user base consists of males contrasted by 32% identifying as females. In terms of age groups, the male user base was most dense within the age bracket of 25 to 35 years, exhibiting 28% engagement. Users aged between 18 to 25 reflected 11% for males and just over 5% for females. Users above the age of 45 were in the minor proportion with males at 3% and females at under 2%.