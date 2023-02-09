With Big Ticket Promises For Tribals, BJP Launches Manifesto For Tripura

BJP chief JP Nadda released party's manifesto for Tripura today, promising benefits for the girl child, tribals and overall development of the state. The party has promised to restructure the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to provide it with greater autonomy and additional legislative, executive, administrative, and financial powers, within the framework of the proposed 125th Constitution Amendment Bill.

The manifesto also said if the party comes to power, Rs 600 crore will be invested in the Tripura Unnata Gram Fund for further developing rural infrastructure, ensuring last-mile delivery of caste certificates by providing certificates within 15 days of submission of the application.

"The Sankalp Patra is a commitment towards development of the state. It is not just a piece of paper. Did you ever hear in 70 years that a leader brings his report card? But the BJP leader comes with report card," Mr Nadda said.

The manifesto released in Agartala further announced the setting up of a Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital, a Rs 50,000 bond for newborn girls, and a tribal University.

The Balika Somriddhi Scheme will be a bond of Rs 50,000 to each family from financially weaker sections on the birth of a girl child. Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmonirbhor Yojana, the government will provide free scooties to meritorious college-going women.

The Sankalp Patra also promised to provide two free LPG cylinders to all the beneficiaries under the PM Ujjwala Yojana, distribute land pattas to all eligible landless citizens, provide affordable housing to all registered beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin and Urban by 2025.

The BJP also promised to establish the Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Tribal University and provide cooked food three times a day at Rs 5 per meal. Under the PM Kisan scheme, it said it would increase financial assistance to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per year, double the per-family annual cap from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and provide housing to all registered beneficiaries.