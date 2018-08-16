Support Flows In On Twitter, As Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Condition Worsens

Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999

As Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health worsened on Wednesday night, politicians among many others posted messages for the 10th Prime Minister's speedy recovery on Twitter. The 93-year-old BJP stalwart was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi on June 11 after a kidney infection, chest congestion and low urine output.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mr Vajpayee at the AIIMS hospital early on Wednesday night and spent over 50 minutes with him. Series of leaders continue to pay a visit to Mr Vajpayee who has spent over nine weeks at the hospital. Piyush Goyal, BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi and Suresh Prabhu among others visited Mr Vajpayee.

Soon after the hospital issued a health bulletin stating that his condition was critical, well-wishers swamped Twitter with images and videos along with messages praying for the "Statesman who redefined politics of India".

Visited #AIIMS to enquire about health of #AtalBihariVajpayee ji.Discussed with the medical team .Praying to God that he responds to treatment and recovers soon.Millions of people are praying for him.#GetWellAtalji — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 15, 2018

At a time when the who's who of Delhi is making a beeline for #AIIMS spare a thought for Vajpayee Sahib's family who probably want nothing more than to left alone with their prayers & their thoughts yet have to deal with a steady stream of visitors. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 15, 2018

Concerned to hear about former Prime Minister Vajpayee's health. @narendramodi 's hospital visit is worrying. Seems serious. Let us pray for the great man's recovery. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2018

Young Atal Bihari Vajpayee Reading Newspaper pic.twitter.com/HuaqGrNqLj — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) August 15, 2018