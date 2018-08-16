Support Flows In On Twitter, As Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Condition Worsens

Series of leaders continue to pay a visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee who has spent over nine weeks at the hospital. Piyush Goyal, BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi and Suresh Prabhu among others visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 16, 2018 01:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Support Flows In On Twitter, As Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Condition Worsens

Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999

New Delhi: 

As Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health worsened on Wednesday night, politicians among many others posted messages for the 10th Prime Minister's speedy recovery on Twitter. The 93-year-old BJP stalwart was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi on June 11 after a kidney infection, chest congestion and low urine output. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mr Vajpayee at the AIIMS hospital early on Wednesday night and spent over 50 minutes with him. Series of leaders continue to pay a visit to Mr Vajpayee who has spent over nine weeks at the hospital. Piyush Goyal, BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi and Suresh Prabhu among others visited Mr Vajpayee. 

Soon after the hospital issued a health bulletin stating that his condition was critical, well-wishers swamped Twitter with images and videos along with messages praying for the "Statesman who redefined politics of India".

 

 

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Atal Bihari VajpayeeVajpayee

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersGold Movie Review

................................ Advertisement ................................