With Associate's Statement, CBI To Confront Christian Michel: Report

Christian Michel is one of the three alleged middlemen in the AgustaWestland case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation will interrogate British National Christian Michel in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal, in light of documents and statements of his Delhi-based associate RK Nanda.

A senior CBI official told news agency IANS that they will confront Christian Michel with the statement and documents of his close associate and his Mumbai-based partner JB Balasubramanian. The official added that Christian Michel helped his associate set up a shell company, which was used for him to park illegal money.

The official said that Mr Nanda, who also ran a travel business based in Connaught Place here, had received money from Christian Michel's Dubai bank accounts.

He said the company was set up in 2005 ostensibly to export jewelry and music CDs, but no export took place and later on, as directed by Christian Michel, some properties were purchased in the name of the shell company.

Christian Michel and Mr Nanda invested in real estate in Delhi and bought three properties, including a farmhouse in Chhattarpur, in the name of a shell company. They sold off two of the three properties in 2011-12 and the money was transferred to Christian Michel's Dubai-based firm. CBI will also question Christian Michel's driver.

