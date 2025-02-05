With Aquarium, Speakers And Disco Lights, Pune Auto Rickshaw Is Viral

A Pune auto rickshaw, equipped with booming speakers, colourful LED lights, and an aquarium, is making waves on social media. A short clip of the vehicle, recently shared on Instagram, showed the cabin of the auto lit in fairy lights, with an aquarium filled with fishes placed just behind the driver's seat. The speakers were installed atop the aquarium.

The video went viral in no time.

Several users expressed their interest in taking a ride in this auto. One user said, "I'd pay three times the amount for this ride."

Another added, "I will never get off this rickshaw."

"We always keep our customers entertained. That's what they mean," read a comment.

Last year, a Bengaluru auto driver garnered praise for transforming his vehicle into a mini library. The auto rickshaw featured a small collection of books bearing thought-provoking titles such as "Why Divorce?" and "God Loves You." Passengers were invited to peruse the philosophical and spiritual offerings, with a note that reads, "Free for all, take if you wish." A photo of this one-of-a-kind "mini-library on wheels" was shared by Ravilla Lokesh on his LinkedIn account.

He wrote, "Bangalore Style! Only in Bengaluru can you find life advice and philosophical wisdom handed out for free... in an autorickshaw! While stuck in traffic, my friend stumbled upon this mini-library on wheels. From "Why Divorce?" to "God Loves You," this auto driver is doubling as a life coach, counsellor, and spiritual guide, all while navigating Bengaluru's chaotic roads."

More recently, a video of an auto rickshaw driver playing and singing Colplay's 'A Sky Full Of Stars' on the streets of Ahmedabad also went viral.