With 6-Foot Charcoal Portrait, UP Artist Pays Tribute To Manohar Parrikar

Mohammad Zohaib Rahman gives final touches to his portrait of Manohar Parrikar.

In a moving tribute to Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, a painter from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha created an astonishing 6-foot long charcoal portrait

"RIP Surgical Strike Hero", noted painter Mohammad Zohaib Rahman wrote at the bottom of the portrait.

"I made this portrait after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's death. This is my way of paying tribute to him," Mohammad Zohaib Rahman said.

Manohar Parrikar died Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 63.

The leader was cremated with full state honours at Panjim's Miramar Beach this evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers from the Centre and states gathered to pay tributes to him.

