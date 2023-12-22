India Set To Witness Shortest Day Of The Year Today, Here's Why

Winter Solstice 2023: It happens when one of the Earth's poles is far away from the Sun.

As the world bids farewell to longer days and ushers in the magic of winter, India prepares for the longest night of the year today - a phenomenon known as Winter Solstice. Observed on December 21 or December 22 every year, the event marks a major seasonal transition.

How it happens

The Winter Solstice is a phenomenon that occurs annually when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the sun, resulting in the longest night and the shortest day of the year. The Earth is tilted 23.4 degrees on its axis, so if the Earth's pole is pointing towards or away from the Sun during the day, the arc the Sun travels through will rise and fall during the year. The northern hemisphere minimum, or when the sun is at its lowest point in the sky, is the winter solstice.

India Timings

This year, India will experience its shortest day on December 22 and the solstice will occur at 8.57 am. The shortest day of the year will occur in the Northern Hemisphere during the day, with roughly 7 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

How to watch winter solstice 2023

A good way to mark the event is to watch the sun rise and set on the day of solstice. The most popular annual tradition sees people gather at Stonehenge to watch the sunrise. Another way is to simply go outside after dark and do some stargazing.

Winter solstice is a stark contrast to the summer solstice, where the same hemisphere enjoys the most extended daylight hours.