Winter Session Of Parliament From December 4 To 22

The winter session of the Parliament will commence from December 4 and will continue till December 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced today.

The winter session will be held in the new parliament and will have 15 sittings spread over 19 days, the minister said.

"Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session," minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted.

Three key bills which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session as the standing committee on Home Affairs has already adopted the three reports recently.

Another key bill pending in Parliament relates to the appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

The report of the Ethics Committee on the "cash-for-query" allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra will be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the session.

The Winter session will be concluded before Christmas and will be the last session of the parliament this year.

The BJP-led NDA government called a five-day special session of the Parliament in September.

The special session was conducted in the new parliament building, in which the government discussed the 75-year history of the old parliament building, which will be retrofitted to provide additional space for parliamentary events and a part of the old building will be converted into a museum to preserve the history of the iconic structure.

The five-day special session also witnessed the passing of the historic women's reservation bill in both houses of the parliament. The bill seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

With Inputs from PTI