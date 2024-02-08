'Window Dressing Won't Make Reality Disappear': Congress On White Paper

Ahead of the tabling of the white paper by the government, the Congress released a "black paper".

The Congress alleged on Thursday that the government's white paper on the country's economy under the UPA rule is aimed at hiding "the dark truth" and said hunger, price rise, unemployment and abject poverty are a lived reality for a vast majority of Indians under the Narendra Modi government.

The BJP-led government, in the last Parliament session before the general election, brought a white paper on Thursday tearing into the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, saying it had turned India's economy into a non-performing one through indiscriminate revenue expenditure, off-budget borrowings and a pile of bad debts at banks.

Congress general secretary in-charge (organisation) K C Venugopal slammed it as a white paper to "hide the dark truth".

"Laughable that after a decade in power, the BJP comes out with a White Paper on our performance, because they have no real accomplishments to speak of," he said in a post on X.

Hunger, price rise, unemployment and abject poverty are a lived reality for a vast majority of Indians today, Venugopal claimed. That is a Modi-made disaster, he added.

"No amount of window dressing, campaigns, gimmicks or lengthy speeches will make that reality disappear," the Congress leader said.

The 54-page document tabled in Parliament detailed how the PM Modi-led government pulled the economy from being counted among the most fragile five in the world to the fastest-growing and most attractive investment destination.

Ahead of the tabling of the white paper by the government, the Congress released a "black paper" to highlight the "failures" of the PM Modi-led government and alleged that the last 10 years have been a period of "injustice" and "discrimination" against states headed by non-BJP dispensations.

