'Wimpy Kid' Author Jeff Kinney To Visit India On Multi-City Tour From December 10

Author Jeff Kinney's school visit in Delhi will be followed by a grand finale on December 14.

In good news for fans of "Wimpy Kid" series, bestselling American author and cartoonist Jeff Kinney will be visiting India on a multi-city tour, starting December 10, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Sunday. Hot on the heels of his tours in the US, UK, and Germany since the release of "No Brainer" - the 18th book in the global hit series - in October, Kinney will now be visiting Mumbai, Kochi, and Delhi for a series of events.



Mr Kinney, who first visited India in 2016 to deliver the prestigious 'Penguin Annual Lecture', will kick off his tour with a public event at the Sophia Bhabha Auditorium in Mumbai on December 10, followed by a multi-schools event in Kochi on December 11, a school visit in Delhi followed by a grand finale on December 14.



The lined-up events also include the much-talked about "No Brainer Show". The one-hour show, hosted by Kinney himself, will see audience members joining the author on stage and participating in a face-off in brain-challenging game show-style quizzes and trivia.

"The 'No Brainer Show' particularly celebrates the scores of librarians around the world who connect young readers with engaging books. During the show, audience members and special guest librarians are given the chance to win a range of prizes and books," read the description of the event.

First published in 2007, "The Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series has been a permanent fixture in bestseller lists around the world. A mind-boggling 290 million copies of books in the series have been sold globally so far.



The series is now published in 69 languages and 84 editions.

