'Will Act If Patanjali Misleads People': Maharashtra Minister On Coronil

Patanjali has conducted proper clinical trials, yoga guru Ramdev said about Coronil (File)

The drug Coronil manufactured by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd does not cure COVID-19, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne said on Friday and warned of action if the firm confuses people of the state claiming otherwise.

The FDA Minister said action will be taken with the help of the state's home department if any false claims are made by the maker of Coronil.

"Coronavirus cannot be treated using Coronil brought in by Patanjali. Action will be taken... if Patanjali creates confusion among people or misleads the people claiming the drug cures coronavirus (COVID-19)," the state government said in a statement, quoting Mr Shingne.

Mr Shingne said the AYUSH Ministry, too, has clarified that Patanjali can sell Coronil but only as an immunity booster. The minister said people were getting confused due to the name of the drug and asked them to note that the medicine does not cure the disease.

The AYUSH Ministry's clarification on Coronil came days after the Haridwar-based firm launched it as a "medicine" for COVID-19, only to later claim it is just a product to boost immunity against infection.