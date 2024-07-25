'Will Release List, Expose BJP's Scams: DK Shivakumar On Mysuru Land Scam

"The BJP is now raising a hue and cry about the MUDA alternative site scam," he said (File)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the government would soon release a list of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites illegally allotted by the previous BJP regime.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "The media have reported that MUDA sites in question were allotted by the BJP two years ago. The BJP could have admitted it during the discussion in the Assembly session. They are scared that their misdeeds will come out."

He said the Congress government allowed the BJP to have a detailed discussion on the illegal money transfer in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation scam. However, the opposition party did not allow Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to respond, fearing being exposed.

Mr Shivakumar said the truth will come out as the government has ordered an inquiry into all the scams that happened during BJP rule.

"The BJP is now raising a hue and cry about the MUDA alternative site scam. The chief minister has already ordered an investigation. Let the opposition parties provide any documentary evidence they have," he said.

The deputy chief minister said there was nothing wrong in the allocation of sites to the chief minister's family as per rules.

He added that if there was any irregularity, then it had happened during BJP rule.

"Investigations are on, and we will expose BJP's scams during the tenure of B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. They are trying to obstruct the functioning of the Assembly, we will expose all their scams," he added.

Asked about BJP's plan to carry out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru to protest MUDA irregularities, he said, "Let them walk to Delhi, we will release the list and expose their scams," Mr Shivakumar said.

