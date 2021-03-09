'Will Reach Parliament On Lakhs Of Tractors If Needed': Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait said that lakhs of farmers would reach Parliament to seek repeal of the farm laws.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Singh Tikait on Monday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors would reach Parliament to seek repeal of the three new farm laws if needed.

Mr Tikait, one of the prominent leaders of farmer unions which are protesting against the Centre's new laws on Delhi borders, addressed a huge rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur.

"If needed, we, on lakhs of tractors will reach Parliament to press for the repeal of the three black laws. 3,500 tractors entered Delhi on Republic Day. These were not hired tractors," he said.

Without naming local BJP leader and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Mr Tikait said he was powerless.

"The leader you all have chosen has no power. He can't reply to us on his own. He gets back with files and returns with replies," the BKU leader said at Sheopur Krishi Mandi.

Mr Tikait would be addressing rallies at Rewa and Jabalpur in the state on March 14 and March 15, respectively, MP BKU general secretary Anil Yadav had said earlier.