'Will Protest Till...': More Farmers Join Protesters At Delhi-UP Border

Farmers Protest in Delhi: Some people have come from as far as Mainpuri in western Uttar Pradesh.

The stream of farmers heading for various protest points along Delhi's borders remained incessant today on the 67th day of the massive protest against three Central farm laws. The agitation has only intensified over the past few days, particularly since the Republic Day violence in the national capital a few days ago.

A number of them, especially the young, were headed for border points like Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri, even as security has been beefed in these areas over the past two-three days. Many could be heard raising slogans like "Kisan ekta zindabad" (Long live farmers' unity) and "Jai jawan, Jai kisan" (Hail the soldier and the farmer).

Two persons, who had come from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, said they had been moved into returning to the protest venue after watching videos of Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait weeping.

The video showed him breaking down and refusing to vacate the protest site under the authorities' orders on Thursday.

Some of the protesters have, meanwhile, been on a relay hunger strike for weeks.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended internet services in Delhi's border areas temporarily till this evening. Taking security aspects into consideration, the Haryana government, too, has shut down data services in 17 districts of the state till 5 pm today.

Following the boycott of the Presidential Address by all parties on the first day of the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday reached out to the opposition saying the government was still willing to talk to farmers. He said the earlier offer of suspending the three farm laws for 18 months also still stood.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.