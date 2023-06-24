"Will Open Google Fintech Centre In Gujarat": Sundar Pichai Meets PM Modi

Sundar Pichai praised PM Modi's vision for Digital India.

Google will be opening its global fintech operation centre in Gujarat, announced the company's boss Sundar Pichai after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

He also praised the Prime Minister's vision for Digital India, a flagship campaign of the Modi government.

"It was an honour to meet PM Modi during the historic visit to the US. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund. We are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat," news agency ANI quoted Mr Pichai as saying.

GIFT city, or the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, is in Gandhinagar, the state capital.

"The PM's vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time and I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do," added the Google CEO.

Besides Mr Pichai, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Apple CEO Tim Cook were also among the business leaders who met PM Modi and US President Joe Biden on Friday.